Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $436,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after buying an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

BIO opened at $641.29 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

