Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $330,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,089 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

