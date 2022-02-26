Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $475,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

