Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

Get Kewpie alerts:

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.