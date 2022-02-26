Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.
About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)
