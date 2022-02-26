KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.67 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

