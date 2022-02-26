KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

