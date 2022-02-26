KeyCorp Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.