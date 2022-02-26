Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.23. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.69.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,411 shares of company stock worth $39,114,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

