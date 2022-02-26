Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

