Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 870.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,906 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

