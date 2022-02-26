Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,037 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $83.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

