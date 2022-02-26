Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

