Klaytn Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $53.92 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.62 or 0.07094269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.75 or 0.99919811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,896,716 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

