Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Up 8.6%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 326,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 274,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$59.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

