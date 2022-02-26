Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Up 8.6%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 326,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 274,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$59.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.