Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor market and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of KR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kroger has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

