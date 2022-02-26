Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

KURA traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,632. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

