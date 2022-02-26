Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Raised to $27.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.13 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.