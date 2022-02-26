Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KYMR opened at $40.07 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

