Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $276.63 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

