Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LAMR opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 341,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

