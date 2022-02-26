Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 477.01 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 482.60 ($6.56), with a volume of 43113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492.60 ($6.70).

Specifically, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($588,192.94). Also, insider Simon Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($14,089.49).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.62) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.68).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 558.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

