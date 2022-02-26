Landbox Price Up 36.5% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $73,002.75 and approximately $86.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars.

