Latch Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,579 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 554 put options.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Latch has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

