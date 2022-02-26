Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $21,123,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $893,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,313,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

