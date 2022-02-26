LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

LCNB has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCNB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LCNB by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LCNB by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

