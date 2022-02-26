Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.78.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND opened at $23.48 on Friday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lemonade by 23.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.