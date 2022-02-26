Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:LNF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,116. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.39. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$19.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.78.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture (Get Rating)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.