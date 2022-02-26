Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.14

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1935418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.