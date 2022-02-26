Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $297.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

