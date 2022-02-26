Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $601,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

