Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 6,400 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.