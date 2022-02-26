LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.