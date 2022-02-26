LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.75.

Several research firms have commented on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 310 ($4.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LNSPF stock remained flat at $$3.47 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.