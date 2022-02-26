LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,327 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $5,190,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,057,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.03 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

