LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

