LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.43% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,022,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

