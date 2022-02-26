Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

