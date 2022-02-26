MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 54.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.