Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,245,000 after purchasing an additional 412,718 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

