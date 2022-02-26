Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

M opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

