Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.77

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 24946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

