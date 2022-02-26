Man Group plc Cuts Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

