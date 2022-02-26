Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Man Group plc lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $112.98 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $169.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

