Man Group plc Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Man Group plc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.