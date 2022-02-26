Man Group plc Sells 101,410 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AGCO opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.54. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

