ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MANT. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 290,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,918. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $381,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

