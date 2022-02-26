Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

