Marc E. Hathhorn Sells 1,639 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BTU stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.