Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 13,979 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

MMI stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

