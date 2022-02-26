Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

